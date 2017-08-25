Klopp expecting Brazil to check on injured Coutinho's fitness

With the Barcelona-linked playmaker yet to feature for Liverpool so far this season, his manager has no issue with his country assessing his fitness

Jurgen Klopp expects wantaway star Philippe Coutinho to link up with Brazil for international duty even though he is yet to play for Liverpool this season.

Coutinho has handed in a transfer request at Anfield in the hope of pushing through a move to Barcelona, but the Reds have held firm and insist that the player will not be sold.

Liverpool 23/10 to beat Arsenal

With no conclusion to the saga, Coutinho has yet to feature for Liverpool this season with Klopp maintaining that a back injury is the reason for his continued absence.

Klopp, though, expects Brazil – who have World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia on the horizon – to check up on Coutinho.

"At the moment, [Coutinho] is on our injury list," Klopp told a pre-match news conference ahead of Liverpool's clash with Arsenal. "That hasn't changed.

"I've not been in contact so far with the Brazilian FA, but it's like the rules are - if they want to see him and check him, then of course he has to go there. That's how it is.

"I don't know exactly, but I think it will happen, and we have no problem."