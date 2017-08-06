Klopp eyeing more Liverpool signings

The Reds may have only welcomed three new faces to their squad this summer, but the German boss says it feels like more - but he is not satisfied

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he hopes the club can make progress in the transfer window over the course of the next month.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss, however, has warned fans that the Anfield club cannot achieve miracles.

“Until August 31, we run through the world with eyes open,” he said. “It’s not that we decide on our own – it’s also about other teams.

“This pre-season has brought us new players. Alberto Moreno is 100 per cent back, which is really nice after a difficult year.

“Andy Robertson has shown all the skills he’s got. He’s still adapting to our kind of football but you can see what a threat he can be offensively.

“That means James Milner is free to play in midfield. Without going into the transfer market, we’ve got a new midfielder, which is nice.”

As well as Robertson, signed for £8 million from Hull, the Reds captured Mohamed Salah from Roma for £36.9m, while young forward Dominic Solanke arrived from Chelsea for a fee decided by tribunal.