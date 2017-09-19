Klopp hints at January deals for Liverpool to aid trophy quest

The Reds boss is happy with the depth of his squad at present, but admits that more bodies may be required in order to compete on multiple fronts

Jurgen Klopp may dip into the January transfer market in order to ensure that Liverpool remain competitive on multiple fronts.

The Reds have endured a mixed start to the 2017-18 campaign, with a bright opening prior to the international break having been countered by a slight wobble after it.

Defensive frailties continue to be exposed at home and abroad, with a 5-0 mauling at the hands of 10 men at the hands of Manchester City followed by draws against Sevilla and Burnley.

Klopp, though, is happy enough with those currently at his disposal and will continue in his efforts to bring the best out of them until in a position to reassess the situation at Anfield when the next window of opportunity opens in the New Year.

The German coach told reporters: “From today's perspective yes, we have the resources, but we will see how it is again in January.

“What is my alternative - go to Leicester [in the League Cup on Tuesday] with a white flag and tell them if they want to go to the semi-finals in January then do it because we don't want to be part of it?

“We have had a few different line-ups and everything has been good in this competition in the last few years when we went to the final and semi-final.

“At one point we didn't have the opportunity to line up with the strongest side and a lot of England legends said I didn't respect the cup competitions, which is obviously not so nice.

“But in this moment we have the squad to play in different competitions and to go as far as possible. That is the plan.

“The competition is good. The final was good when we played there. The semi-final against Southampton last year was for us the wrong possible moment, that's true, but we couldn’t change that.

“We will see how we are in January but at this moment I feel quite comfortable to use the players and bring players into different games.”

Klopp has faced continuous questioning since the summer deadline regarding his failure to bring in another centre-half, with Liverpool having missed out on the likes of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

He has become agitated by the discussion, but may decide to address the issue when in a position to do so in January.