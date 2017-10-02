Klopp: Liverpool can close gap on Man Utd & Man City

The Reds have won just one of their last four games in the Premier League, but the German coach is sure they can close the gap on the leaders

Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool can win games more consistently and remain in the Premier League title race this season.

The Anfield side surrendered a lead to draw 1-1 with Newcastle United on Sunday, leaving them with a record of just one league win from their last four games and one in seven in all competitions.

Klopp's side are already seven points behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United - their next opponents - but the German is sure his side can catch up as the season goes on.

"I really think it looks like we are not far away from a real challenger,” he told reporters. “If we do what we are good at then we can score more goals and we will win more games and we don't have to think about other teams and we will close the gap.

“I cannot talk about our football and the gap between us and other teams. We have our hard moment. Other teams will have their hard moment.

“We need to work on our thing. It is all about our situation, we are not thinking about where the others are.

“I have not seen a drop in confidence from the players. It is our duty to be confident because the boys have the quality. We need to play football. If you try and try and try and it doesn’t work...

"Then Philippe Coutinho scores the goal of the moment and we make one mistake. We made one real mistake. I’m not sure who was responsible and then at the end, unlucky, it is one-one.”

Daniel Sturridge and Mohamed Salah were among those who missed chances to wrap up the three points for the Reds, but Klopp refused to criticise them for their inefficiency.

“What is my job? Say, ‘Mo, don’t do that next time and Daniel please have a look next time?’ They know that and they will do that next time.

“I thought we were the more active and the better side and created more chances, which we should used use. We should have won. I have to accept it.

“If you dominate you cannot avoid each counter attack. I cannot imagine one situation where they had a chance on the counter attack.”