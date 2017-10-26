Klopp must take Lovren out of the firing line, says Thompson

Dejan Lovren was criticised after his display for Liverpool at Tottenham last week and Phil Thompson has called on Jurgen Klopp to rest him.

Liverpool great Phil Thompson believes Jurgen Klopp should take defender Dejan Lovren out of the firing line against Huddersfield Town following his headline-making struggles in Sunday's loss to Tottenham.

Spurs ran out 4-1 winners over Klopp's men at Wembley on Sunday, with Lovren substituted in the first half after his errors enabled the hosts to claim an early two-goal lead.

Thompson does not see how the Croatia international can now be restored to the starting line-up for the visit of Huddersfield to Anfield on Saturday, while he also cannot understand the decision to sell Mamadou Sakho in the recent transfer window.

"I would have to take [Lovren] out of the firing line," he told the Liverpool Echo. "After what he went through at Wembley, I think it's too raw at the moment to play him again so soon.

"Jurgen will have to make changes. If he doesn't have faith in Ragnar Klavan then he has to go with Joe Gomez in there alongside Joel Matip.

"We have a run of winnable games coming up and we have to make sure we're more solid at the back.