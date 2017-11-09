Klopp overlooks Coutinho and Lewandowski in naming the best player he has worked with

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has overlooked Philippe Coutinho and Robert Lewandowski to name Mario Gotze as the best player he has coached.

The German has been fortunate enough to work with some of the finest talent on the planet during spells at Borussia Dortmund and Anfield.

Germany 5/1 favs to win World Cup

He enjoyed Bundesliga title success in his homeland, with the squad he pieced together at Dortmund including World Cup winners and international stars.

Gotze, who netted the extra-time winner to help Germany to global glory in 2014, is considered to be the pick of the bunch, with the 25-year-old forward a player Klopp holds in the highest regard.

Asked to pick the finest player he has worked with while at a charity event in Cape Town, Klopp told Soccer Laduma: “Mario Gotze.

“He was unbelievable. The biggest improvement, though, was Lewandowski.

Jurgen Klopp Mario Gotze best worked with More