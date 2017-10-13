Klopp plays down Mourinho rivalry ahead of 'special' Manchester United clash

Jurgen Klopp insists he has no rivalry with Jose Mourinho and is simply looking forward to "one of the most special games in world football" when Liverpool take on Manchester United on Saturday.

United head back to Anfield having frustrated their hosts in the corresponding fixture last season, drawing 0-0 despite Liverpool monopolising possession.

Despite annoyance around the club at Mourinho's style of play in that game, Klopp has no personal grievance with the United boss.

"I don't have personal rivalries with other managers," the Liverpool manager told a pre-match news conference. "I don't understand the game like this.

"It's a massive game and I would love to ask the Premier League to give both teams more time to prepare for a game like this. Our fans are waiting for this game for two weeks at least - if not, since we played them last year - and both teams have exactly two days to prepare.

"Jose Mourinho teams play like they have to in certain moments - at the moment, they are in a much better situation than they were last year when we played them.

"We know how Manchester United's playing, with fantastic players involved in the team. We know about the qualities of [Romelu] Lukaku, [Marcus] Rashford, [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan, [Juan] Mata, all these guys."

On the enormity of the game, Klopp continued: "Obviously the opponent has big quality, but we are still positive when we think about the game.

