Klopp refuses to rule out Origi loan move

With Liverpool's first-choice forwards seemingly in free-scoring mode, the Belgian could leave before the transfer deadline

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that forward Divock Origi could leave the club on loan if more signings arrive at Liverpool before 11pm on Thursday.

The Belgian attacker has only managed 10 minutes of Premier League action this season, coming off the bench against Watford, and missed the squad entirely as Liverpool romped to a 4-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah – Klopp's first-choice front three – all scored in the Reds' thumping of the Gunners, while Daniel Sturridge came off the bench to add a fourth.

And, with the preferred attacking options all in fine form, the chances of reported Tottenham and Marseille target Origi breaking into the starting XI are low.

Additionally, with Danny Ings nearing a first-team return after being out with a long-term injury, competition for a spot in matchday squads will be even more fierce.

Klopp, however, was unwilling to commit to any definite outgoings, instead insisting that business would depend on whether the club make any more signings.

“We will see,” the German boss said on Sunday. “That's not something to talk about here.

“If players come in, I think it makes sense to think about what we'll do on the other side. I'm not sure – they [the players] are obviously involved in this. We will see. You'll have to wait."

With football now heading into the international break, Klopp can devote his time to planning around transfers rather than league games, although he is not looking forward to the final stretch of the transfer window.

“There are no games now so I hope you [the press] can enjoy the next five or six days with all the rumours and all that stuff.

“I'm not looking forward to it but it's part of the game eh?”

Liverpool currently sit in second place in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United, and next face Manchester City at the Etihad on September 9.