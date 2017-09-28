Klopp, Sagnol, Luis Enrique – who could replace Ancelotti at Bayern Munich?

We examine some of the candidates to take over the Bayern Munich job in the long term after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked.

Carlo Ancelotti has become the first coaching casualty of the season among Europe's heavyweights, with Bayern Munich sacking him on Thursday and placing assistant Willy Sagnol in interim charge.

The 58-year-old's time at the Allianz Arena has been brought to an end less than 15 months after he was appointed as Pep Guardiola's replacement, making it his shortest spell as head coach of a club since he spent a year at Reggiana in 1995-96.

Ancelotti won the Bundesliga in his only full season in charge, and claimed the DFL-Supercup in August, but reports of dissent within the dressing room have grown in recent weeks and came to a head when Arjen Robben refused to back him publicly in the wake of the 3-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

It is rare to see the Italian lose the faith of his players – he was widely popular at AC Milan, PSG and Real Madrid – but his successor is facing some damage control when he starts life at Saberne Strasse, even if Sagnol can smooth over some of the immediate concerns.

And that's before you consider the challenge that awaits the long-term successor when it comes to trophies, with Bayern threatened by Borussia Dortmund again in the Bundesliga and facing a major battle to regain supremacy in Europe.

So who would be the right man for the job? We assess some of the leading candidates...

LAURENT BLANC

Although he would be something of a surprise choice, Blanc showed at PSG that he can handle both a squad full of egos and the demands of a trophy-hungry president.

The World Cup-winning former France centre-back won four trophies with Bordeaux, including the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double in 2008-09, before replacing Ancelotti at PSG in 2013.

The 51-year-old took their domestic dominance to unprecedented levels, winning back-to-back quadruples in 2014-15 and 2015-16, but his failure to offer a serious challenge for the Champions League ultimately proved his undoing.

He has not taken another role since leaving Parc des Princes last July, removing the need for Bayern to pay any compensation packages, and his record at the top level means he at least deserves consideration.

LUIS ENRIQUE

Another free agent in coaching circles, Luis Enrique has also spent the last few years showing he can deliver success at one of the world's biggest clubs.

The former Spain midfielder survived huge pressure on his position during the early months of his first season at Barcelona and guided them to the treble, having found a way to get the best out of the fearsome attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

The silverware steadily dropped off from then on, with Barca winning the domestic double in 2015-16 and just the Copa del Rey last season, while Luis Enrique's more pragmatic tactical approach and frosty relationship with the media made his exit at the end of last term come as something of a relief.

The 47-year-old has enjoyed his sabbatical but an offer from Bayern would be tough to turn down.

PHILIPP LAHM AND XABI ALONSO

This one might seem a bit of a stretch but if there is one thing Bayern like to do, it's build a club management structure out of their former stars.

Former captain Lahm reportedly turned down the sporting director job this year, meaning the role went to ex-team-mate Hasan Salihamidzic, but he has made it clear he would love to take up another senior role at the club and has even been touted as a replacement for president Uli Hoeness.

Should Lahm be given one of the top jobs at the Allianz Arena, do not be surprised if he turns to Alonso. The 35-year-old retired alongside Lahm at the end of last season and this week confirmed his plan to go into the dugout.

Handing the Bayern job to an ex-player with zero experience, even one as good as Alonso was, would be a risk indeed but it's one that would be welcomed by fans and players alike – especially if Lahm is in the office upstairs.

JURGEN KLOPP

He was something of a scourge on Bayern's dreams of dominance while at Borussia Dortmund, but Jurgen Klopp has often been linked with a return to Germany to take charge in Munich.

The 50-year-old was tipped to take over before joining Liverpool in 2015 and former Bayern and Dortmund boss Ottmar Hitzfeld said this year he expects Klopp to go at some stage.

Read More