Klopp: Salah was a kid at Chelsea... he's a man now at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are now in the “Mo Salah period” and that the Egyptian has developed from a kid at Chelsea into a man with the Reds.

The Anfield club splashed out £34.3 million on the 25-year-old forward over the summer, having seen him catch the eye in Italy.

His reputation was rebuilt in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma following a forgettable spell in England with Chelsea.

Those struggles are now a thing of the past, though, with Salah having bagged a brace in his latest outing against Southampton to take his goal tally for the season to 14.

Klopp is delighted to see the Egyptian in such fine form, telling reporters after a convincing 3-0 victory over the Saints: “If you see Roberto [Firmino] working unbelievably hard, he’s not scoring in the moment.

“Sadio [Mane] doesn’t score in the moment. But they work and they will have their moments and then we will talk about them. There’s the guys on the bench who will have their moments.

