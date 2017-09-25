Klopp slams 'waste of time' press conference after Harry Kane question

Ahead of a key Champions League tie, the Reds boss was baffled as he fielded questions that had nothing to do with his side from Russian reporters

Jurgen Klopp derided his pre-match Champions League press conference as "a waste of time" after being asked a series of questions unrelated to Liverpool's meeting with Spartak Moscow.

Both Liverpool and Spartak drew their opening game in Group E and face each other in Moscow on Tuesday, but Klopp was left bemused as reporters in Russia repeatedly failed to discuss the game.

Liverpool 8/13 to win in Moscow

The questions ranged from a specific query on his analysis of a goal Spartak had conceded in a previous match to whether the Liverpool boss loves his players after Mauricio Pochettino professed his adoration for Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Raising his eyebrows at the latter question, Klopp responded: "I am really impressed that we are at a Champions League press conference talking about things like this.

"I really don't understand the business anymore."

There had been confusion involving the translator throughout proceedings, spiking when Klopp eventually answered: "I love Harry, too."

He clarified: "Actually, that's not important for Russia. It's just an English thing. Pochettino loves Kane - and who do I love? That's the question. It's a waste of time."

Klopp had at least been able to discuss the merits of facing a Spartak side who are likely to be missing star man Quincy Promes, comparing the situation to Liverpool's recent slump in the absence of Sadio Mane.

"[Promes] didn't play in the last game because he was injured, but Quincy is a very good player," he said. "He has speed, he is good in one-on-one situations.

"Of course that's a weakness for each team - it is like we played the last three games without Sadio Mane, also a very good player.

"He is not the only good player in the Spartak team, but he is a very good one. It always affects performances, but we will not win because one player is out or Spartak will not win because one player is in."

