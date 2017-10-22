Klopp slams Lovren: I would have stopped Kane getting the ball!

Jurgen Klopp substituted Dejan Lovren after half an hour against Tottenham and he was not complimentary in his post-match assessment.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he would have done a better job at stopping Harry Kane than Dejan Lovren did for one of Tottenham's four goals at Wembley.

Spurs thrashed Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday, increasing the pressure on Klopp as his side sit ninth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Kane struck twice, as well setting up Son Heung-min's effort – which was Spurs' second – the goal which riled the Liverpool boss most of all, even though he felt all four were simple to prevent.

Dele Alli also netted in a fine victory for the hosts, while Son struck the crossbar as the home side repeatedly opened up the Liverpool defence, with Lovren substituted by Klopp after only half an hour.

"If I am involved in this situation on the pitch, then Harry cannot get the ball," Klopp told Sky Sports of the second Spurs goal, which saw Lovren miss a header from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' throw, allowing Kane to race clear.

"All of the situations are easy to defend. If you take the second goal, if you hit the ball another 500 times I'm pretty sure Dejan Lovren hits the ball.

"It [our defending] was just really bad, bad, bad. In the decisive moments their desire was bigger than ours.

"Now we have to realise that we are responsible for this and nobody else. Of course we can fix it and we have to fix it as well.

"The whole game the whole result was all our fault - Tottenham was good, they needed to be good, but we made it much too easy for them.

