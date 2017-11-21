Klopp staying calm over Salah form

​Mohamed Salah has starred for Liverpool, but manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping for more from the forward.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refuses to get carried away with Mohamed Salah's incredible form, but hopes the forward can build on his recent run.

Salah has starred for Liverpool this season and his brace against Southampton on Saturday took his tally to nine goals in 12 Premier League games.

In 18 games in all competitions this campaign, the 25-year-old has scored 14 goals and assisted three.

But Klopp is looking ahead and hopes there is more to come from the Egypt international, beginning with Tuesday's Champions League trip to Sevilla.

"I like Mo, I like his goals and all that stuff but we don't need to talk about this, it's all in the past," the German said.

"I'm more interested in his statistics [on Tuesday], but it's like this in all our games. It's not luck he scores, he made fantastic goals, he could build confidence from this so it helped us a lot.

"It was a good one for us but without this the game looks different. We have to score in the right moments and we did this in the last few weeks and it is what we have to do [against Sevilla] as well."

Salah has been labelled one of the signings of the season after arriving from Roma for a reported €42million in the off-season.