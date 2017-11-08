Klopp urges calm over England results

The Liverpool boss says the press will make too much of matches against Germany and Brazil, regardless of results

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged calm around England regardless of the nation's friendly results against Germany and Brazil.

Gareth Southgate's men qualified for the 2018 World Cup comfortably, but questions instantly arose over what they were capable of in Russia.

England will be tested in friendlies against two of the world's best in Germany and Brazil at Wembley on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

But Klopp said there was no reason to get carried away by the results, whether Southgate's men were successful or not.

"If you want to play a friendly you should choose another team than Germany. And Brazil is the second one, that's really funny," the German told The Guardian.

"All the journalists need to cool down and don't expect too much. It's not that they cannot win, of course, but you make it too big if they win, too big if they lose.

"When qualification was over, people said now the problems start because the tournament is coming up. So England has a bunch of fantastic young players, that's how it is.

"I'm not sure how Germany will line up but it's a very good game for sure but I would not say it should be a sign for the future."