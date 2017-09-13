Kluber leads Indians to record-tying 20th straight win

The Cleveland Indians tied the American League (AL) record for consecutive wins by claiming their 20th straight victory on Tuesday.

Corey Kluber, who entered with an ERA of 2.56 that ranked fourth in baseball and was third with 235 strikeouts, was in Cy Young form as the Tribe claimed a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field.

Kluber added eight strikeouts over nine innings without a walk and five hits.

He lowered his ERA to 2.44 and the Indians gave him all the run support he needed in the first inning on Francisco Lindor's lead-off solo home run.

The Indians added a second run in the sixth when Carlos Santana scored on a wild pitch as Cleveland tied the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the longest win streak in AL history.

"It's something special, but not something we really focus on," Lindor told MLB Network. "Tonight, we get to focus on it because we won. The coolest part about it is that everybody's doing something.

"Everybody's enjoying the ride and we're on a high right now."

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd was solid, striking out five with just one walk and six hits over five innings. But Kluber was dominant, improving his record to 16-4 while throwing his fifth complete game of the season and completing his third shutout.

Cleveland (89-56) can get their 90th win of the season and tie the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the longest win streak in MLB history by completing a sweep of the Tigers (60-84) on Wednesday.

If they sweep the Tigers, Cleveland will go for the MLB record on Thursday against the visiting Kansas City Royals.