Kluber, Scherzer win 2017 MLB Cy Young awards

Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber won the American League Cy Young award and Max Scherzer won his second consecutive National League Cy Young award.

Kluber became the first Indians pitcher to collect two Cy Young awards, having previously captured the title in 2014.

He helped the Indians to an AL-best 102-60 record this season while compiling an 18-4 record with 2.25 ERA and 265 strikeouts in 203.2 innings.

Kluber, who defeated New York Yankees ace Luis Severino and Boston Red Sox hurler Chris Sale, went 5-0 while allowing just four earned runs in 43 innings during six September starts. He struck out at least eight batters in 19 of his last 23 starts.

Scherzer went 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 268 strikeouts in 200.2 innings. He defeated Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw 201-126 in points, and team-mate Stephen Strasburg.

Scherzer was the sixth NL pitcher to win the award in consecutive seasons. Greg Maddux (1992-95) and Randy Johnson (1999-2002) each won four years in a row. The other back-to-back winners were Sandy Koufax (1965-66), Kershaw (2013-14) and Tim Lincecum (2008-09).