Kluber strikes out 13 as Indians win franchise-record 15th straight game

Corey Kluber is making his case to be named the American League (AL) Cy Young Award winner after leading the Cleveland Indians to a 15th straight MLB win.

The Indians ace moved to 15-4 this season with an amazing performance against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.

The right-hander struck out 13 batters in seven innings, scattering just three hits (two solo homers) in the 11-2 win as the Indians captured a franchise-best 15th consecutive victory.

It is the 14th double-digit strikeout game of the year for Kluber, tied for second-most in MLB with Washington Nationals ace and reigning National League (NL) Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. Kluber, who won the Cy Young in 2014, retired 20 of the final 22 White Sox batters he faced after Jose Abreu went deep in the first inning. His ERA now stands at 2.56.

Every Indians starter reached base at least once to back Kluber as the red-hot bats pounded spot-starter Mike Pelfrey. Francisco Lindor finished a double shy of the cycle while Edwin Encarnacion was two-for-three with a three-run homer (33).

Cleveland are the first team to go 11-0 on a road trip in 60 years and the first since the 1957 Indians. With the win, the Tribe lowered their magic number to 12 to clinch their second straight AL Central title.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 9-1 Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs 8-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies 3-4 Washington Nationals

Cincinnati Reds 2-7 New York Mets

Miami Marlins 5-6 Atlanta Braves

Cleveland Indians 11-2 Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins 4-2 Kansas City Royals

St Louis Cardinals 0-3 San Diego Padres

Colorado Rockies 9-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

BRAVES WALK OFF AGAIN

Braves' Kurt Suzuki went two-for-four with a walk-off single, scoring Freddie Freeman for a 6-5 win. Atlanta scored two runs in the ninth en route to their seventh walk-off of the season.

ROYALS BEATEN

Needing a win to cut into the Twins' lead for the second wildcard, the Royals held a one-run lead entering the ninth inning until Kelvin Herrera ruined an otherwise solid performance from the Royals bullpen. Herrera allowed three Twins runs to score in the ninth, in part due to poor communication between Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar on a bloop single to left by Jason Castro. That led to a 4-2 Minnesota victory at Kauffman Stadium.

JUDGE GOES DEEP AGAIN

The Yankees blasted four home runs in a 9-1 win over the Orioles, including one from Aaron Judge (39), who passed Frank Robinson and Wally Berger for the second-most home runs hit by a rookie. He nows trails only Mark McGwire (49) for the most ever by a rookie.

ANGELS AT MARINERS

A pair of right-handers take the mound with wildcard implications on the line. Ricky Nolasco (6-12, 5.08 ERA) looks for his second win of the season over the Mariners (69-71), who answer with the newly acquired Mike Leake (8-12, 4.14). The Angels (72-68) have won seven of their last 11 games and sit one game behind the Twins for the second AL wildcard entering Thursday. Seattle are four games out of the second wildcard.