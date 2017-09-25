Knicks make Anthony trade to Thunder official

Carmelo Anthony's seven-season spell with the New York Knicks is over following a trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The New York Knicks have officially traded Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, describing the move as a new beginning for the franchise.

New York and Oklahoma City agreed to the deal over the weekend, with Anthony going to the Thunder in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and the Chicago Bulls' 2018 second-round pick.

Knicks president Steve Mills said of Anthony, who was named to six All-Star games during his time with his hometown team: "This is a deal we feel works for both this franchise and Carmelo.

"We thank him for his seven seasons in a Knicks uniform and all that he accomplished off the court for the city of New York by using his platform to address social issues.

"We will continue to focus on this team looking forward towards the immediate and long-term future. As we have said recently, this is a new beginning for the New York Knicks."

The Knicks have missed the playoffs in the last four seasons and their marquee offseason move prior to cutting Anthony loose was signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71million deal in July.

While Mills praised the potential Kanter and McDermott bring, it does not appear likely the Knicks will return to playoff contention this season minus Anthony, who will have a legitimate shot at team success alongside Russell Westbrook and fellow newcomer Paul George in OKC.