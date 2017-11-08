Knicks star Porzingis to miss Magic clash

Kristaps Porzingis, 22, will be rested by the New York Knicks while nursing two injuries.

In-form New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic due to a sprained left ankle and a contused right elbow.

Porzingis, averaging 30.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this NBA season, has led the Knicks to six wins in their last seven games.

Many thought the Knicks would struggle after trading All-Star Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the off-season, but 22-year-old Porzingis has thrived as the face of the franchise.

On Tuesday, Porzingis – the fourth pick in the 2015 draft – set a Knicks record of 300 points through the team's first 10 games, surpassing Bernard King and Patrick Ewing.