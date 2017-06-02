Like a knife in my side - Woakes frustrated by tournament-ending injury

After bowing out of the Champions Trophy with an injury in England's opener, Chris Woakes has admitted: "It's a tough one to take."

Chris Woakes has spoken of his frustration after suffering a tournament-ending injury in England's Champions Trophy win over Bangladesh.

The all-rounder suffered a left side strain after bowling just two overs of The Oval opener and, following a scan, the extent of the issue was revealed by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday as he was ruled out of the rest of the competition.

"It's really frustrating," said Woakes. "It's a tough one to take, right at the start of a tournament which we have been building up to as a team for a while.

"We've had our eyes on the Champions Trophy for a while now and we were coming into the tournament in good form.

"I finished two overs but it was probably on the third or fourth ball of the second that it felt like something had become tight in my side.

"I managed to finish the over but by the last ball I knew that something really wasn't right. It felt like someone was sticking a knife in my side."

England chased down a victory target of 306 to win on Thursday, with Joe Root contributing an unbeaten 133.