‘I know the best will come’, says Swansea City’s Wilfried Bony

The 28-year-old who joined the south Wales outfit this summer believes he will get back to his best form on his return to the Swans

Wilfried Bony has vowed to keep working hard while hoping for the best to come on his return to Swansea.

The Ivory Coast international teamed up with the Liberty Stadium side from Vitesse in 2013, making 70 appearances and scoring 35 goals across all competitions which earned him a move to Manchester City.

Following his transfer deadline day return to the Swans, the striker is looking forward to rediscovering his touch in front of goal having scored for the team's U23 team on Monday.

“It was good for me to get some more minutes in the week because I haven’t played much in the last eight months or so,” Bony told club website.

“I spoke to the manager last week about playing for the U23s as it was a good opportunity for me to get back to where I need to be.

“It’s always good to score no matter what level it is at. Goals are so important for your confidence as a striker.

“I am going to keep working and I know the best will come. I am sure about that.”

With the Swans taking on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Bony believes his team are capable of defying the odds against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“It’s going to be a difficult game but we will fight for the points,” he added.

“We were disappointed with the performance and result last weekend against Newcastle, but now we head to Wembley and hopefully we can put in a big performance.”





