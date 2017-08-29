I know I will come back stronger, says beaten Kerber

After making another early exit from a grand slam, Angelique Kerber said: "I know that I will come back stronger, for sure."

Angelique Kerber insists she will bounce back from a miserable year in the grand slams, after her US Open title defence was ended in round one on Tuesday by Naomi Osaka.

Japanese teenager Osaka produced an inspired performance in New York to thump Kerber 6-3 6-1 and ensure the latter will slip out of the world's top 10 at the tournament's end.

Kerber won the Australian Open and US Open last year, as well as making the final of Wimbledon.

However, 2017 has proven a hugely disappointing year for the German. In addition to losing in the first round at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows, she made fourth-round exits from the other two slams.

"I'm still the same player and the same person," said Kerber in a post-match news conference following her defeat to Osaka.

"I know that I'm strong and I know that I will come back stronger, for sure. I know that I will not be giving up like this.

"I will try to forget the match as soon as possible and look forward again."

Kerber said she arrived at Flushing Meadows in a confident mood despite an underwhelming year.

"I came here with a good feeling. I was practicing good," she added. "I love this tournament. I love the city. And it's still like this. I have so many great memories from here.

"Of course, it's not the result I was expecting. But I tried my best, and at the end, it was completely not my day. This is all I can say at the end."