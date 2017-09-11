‘He knows me better than my father’ – Filipe Luis hails Simeone

The Argentine has been heralded by the defender, who says that he will continue to strive to help Atleti to their first Champions League crown

Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis has praised the man management of head coach Diego Simeone.

The 47-year-old recently agreed a new two-year extension to his deal at the club, which will please the defender.

The Brazil international has worked with the Argentine for six of the last seven seasons, having had a one-year hiatus with Chelsea, and says that his boss has got to know him inside out.

“I'm a great admirer of Simeone, he knows me better than my own father,” he told Panenka.

While he has won the Spanish title with Atletico, he has yet to taste European glory, despite getting to two Champions League finals, and though still cast as underdogs, the 32-year-old is determined to help the club finally lift that trophy.

“As long as the sun shines and there is life, Atletico will always try to win the Champions League,” he said, before reflecting on the defeat against Real Madrid in 2014, when his side conceded a last-minute equaliser before going on to lose 4-1 in extra time.

“Few things in life will outweigh the pain of Lisbon. There were many sleepless weeks.

“I'd love to retire at Atleti and stay at this club, continuing to give everything for them as I understand what it means.”

Simeone’s men have started the league season in an unbeaten manner, though they have drawn two of their opening three matches.

They start their European quest away to Roma on Tuesday.