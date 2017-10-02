Koeman has 'total support' of Everton chairman Moshiri

Everton chairman Farhad Moshiri insists manager Ronald Koeman has his "total support" despite their desperate run of results.

A shock 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Goodison Park on Sunday left the Merseysiders in 16th place in the Premier League, with seven points from as many games this season.

Koeman's side have won only two of their last 10 matches in all competitions and were booed off the pitch after conceding a late equaliser to 10-man Apollon Limassol in a 2-2 draw in the Europa League last Thursday.

Moshiri sanctioned spending of close to £140million during the transfer window and Everton's form has led to increasing speculation that Koeman is on borrowed time.

But the club's majority shareholder says he will stand by the Dutchman and is confident the season can still prove to be positive.

READ MORE: Gossip - Koeman on the brink, Bilic safe for the season and more

READ MORE: Burnley pile pressure on Everton boss Koeman

READ MORE: Everton fans cannot complain about players’ attitude

"We are in a bad moment, but we have played the four title contenders – three of them away. Burnley was the only unexpected loss," he told talkSPORT.

"The four pre-qualifying UEFA [Europa League] and two group games on Thursdays haven't helped. There is mental and physical fatigue and seven injuries.

"These are early days and Koeman has my total support. We have great fans and they deserve better. We know the expectations by our honest and objective fans and we will not let them down."

Everton travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in their next game after the international break, before home games against Lyon and Arsenal and a trip to champions Chelsea.