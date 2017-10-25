Koeman: Failure to sign Giroud caused Everton sacking

Ronald Koeman knew he was in danger of being sacked by Everton, with the club's failure to adequately replace star striker Romelu Lukaku among the reasons for his dismissal.

Koeman departed Goodison Park on Monday , the day after a 5-2 thumping at home to Arsenal left his side in the relegation zone, having recorded just two wins from their first nine Premier League games.

Although Everton spent heavily on the likes of Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen during the transfer window, attacking arrivals Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez could not fill Lukaku's boots.

Koeman had tried to persuade Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud to join Everton, while winger Nikola Vlasic confirmed he could not choose his preferred number 19 shirt as the club was holding it in the hope Diego Costa would sign .

Ultimately it was substandard results that cost Koeman his job and the Dutchman accepted his days were numbered after a home loss to Lyon in the Europa League, when tempers ran high among the Everton fans.

"Last Thursday, after our defeat to Lyon in the Europa League, I knew it was crisis time," Koeman told Dutch football magazine VI . "I am not daft, I know how the football world operates.

"I could figure out how things could go. I was sure I would be on the bench against Arsenal on Sunday. But another defeat against Arsenal and I could see that anything would happen.

"And if things did not improve in those last games, I had worked out what would happen.

"Maybe there was a chance to coach against Chelsea in the EFL Cup and maybe I would be able to do Leicester City away and Watford just before the international break."

