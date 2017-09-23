Koeman praises hero Oumar Niasse for Everton win

The Toffees boss reserved special praise for the Senegalese forward that came off the bench to turn things around with his brace at the Goodison Park

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has given credits to match winner, Oumar Niasse for his side’s 2-1 victory over AFC Bourmenouth.

The 27-year-old was introduced as a replacement for injured Wayne Rooney in the 55th minute and went on to seal a dramatic win for the Toffees with two goals to cancel Joshua King’s opener for Eddie Howe's men.

Koeman is delighted with the Teranga Lions forward who was also on target in Everton’s EFL Cup win on Wednesday as his side avoided a fourth straight league defeat on Saturday.

"More credit to the players - Niasse and Davies. They did a good job after a difficult time. The boys showed great character,” Koeman told BBCMOTD.

"He [Oumar Niasse] is bringing more aggression. We needed in the second half to have another striker close to Dominic to press a bit better than we did before.

“All the credit to Oumar Niasse, that is all about life. If you get your chance you need to take it. He took it on Wednesday and again today.

"It is a totally different world after winning. You have key moments during the season and this was a big win that will give everyone a boost.

"Calm after the game, yes. There were a lot of emotions. It was a difficult game, we did not create many chances and we took the right decision after 1-0 down to try something different - play two strikers and go more direct.”