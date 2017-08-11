Koeman puts £30m price-tag on Barkley

Ronald Koeman has warned suitors of Ross Barkley that the Everton midfielder will not leave cheap, despite his contract expiring in June.

Ross Barkley will cost interested clubs £30million after Everton manager Ronald Koeman warned against trying to sign the England international on the cheap.

Barkley has refused to sign a new deal at Goodison Park and has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, although Koeman has recently softened his stance that the midfielder will definitely leave this month as offers are yet to materialise.

Tottenham are reportedly interested in a deal for the midfielder and are yet to make any moves in the transfer window, with chairman Daniel Levy a notoriously tough negotiator.

But having signed Michael Keane from Burnley in a £30m deal when the England defender was in the final year of his deal at Turf Moor, Koeman sees no reason for Everton not to expect the same from other clubs.

"We have the experience of what we need to pay for players who came here and had one year of contract," Koeman told reporters.

"If there is a club thinking we can wait until the last day and we put some money on the table and we get Ross Barkley, sorry, you do not get Ross Barkley."

Asked if he believed Spurs were following that approach, Koeman added: "I do not know. I am not sure. I have some experience.

"When I was in Southampton we lost some players, but I am mentioning the name of no club."