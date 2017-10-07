Koeman relaxed about future despite Everton struggles

Ronald Koeman is confident he can turn the situation around at Everton after a poor start to the season.

The Toffees sit just two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League having won just two of their first seven games, while they have just one point from two Europa League matches.

Everton chairman Farhad Moshiri says he is sure results will improve under the Dutchman and gave him his "total support" as reports he could be sacked emerged.

Although Koeman accepts he could be in a "difficult situation" if the poor form continues, he remains calm.

"I accept that everyone is entitled to his opinion and as a coach, I don't run away from criticism," he wrote in De Telegraaf.

"Everyone at Everton knows that we are currently playing under our level and that the results should be better.

"The moment I made the move from Southampton to a club with such ambitions, I knew you could be in a difficult situation if investments did not produce results.

"I'm pretty relaxed about it all. I do everything with the rest of the staff and we are working even harder to get those results quickly. I won't suddenly change my approach. I've already said in England that I'm exactly the same coach as I was in the past few years when it was going well.

"I make sure that the feeling with the squad stays good and I follow the line we decided on."

Koeman also defended Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen, who has failed to make an impact at Everton after a close-season move from Ajax, stating it is normal for players to need time to adjust to the league.

"For Davy, Everton's start has not been easy, but I have no doubt about his qualities," he said.

