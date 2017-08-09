Koepka's 'advantage' is length off tee

Brooks Koepka believes his big-hitting approach could provide him an advantage at the US PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka believes his length off the tee could provide him with an advantage at the US PGA Championship this week.

Koepka, one of the game's longest hitters, uses his impressive physique and violent swing to routinely hit 300-plus yard drives.

The U.S. Open believes that will help him at Quail Hollow and provide with an edge when compared with the rest of the field.

"I think it will be an advantage this week, especially if it's going to play wet," Koepka said Wednesday in his press conference.

"The ball's not going to roll. The fairways are going to be a bit wider. And then, you know, these greens are quite interesting.

"If they are not back to front, the first half is uphill into the grain and then the last half is downhill, downgrain. So coming in with nine-irons, when guys are going to be hitting six- and maybe five-irons, it's going to be a big advantage I think to be able to stop the ball and kind of control it with the greens being a little firmer than the fairways."

Up until Koepka's breakthrough win at the U.S. Open, he seemed to glide along without the same external pressures as Jordan Spieth and other young American stars. However, he does not mind flying under the radar.

"I just think there's a group of 10 guys, maybe, you go down the list from Jordan, Hideki [Matsuyama], Justin Thomas, Rickie [Fowler]; there's so many guys, so somebody's going to be forgotten," Koepka said.

"I don't really care. It doesn't matter to me whether I get all the attention. At the end of the day, I'd rather win, and that's what I'm here to do.

"It's hard when every week it seems like a 20-something's winning. You look at Hideki; Justin popped off three early; Jordan as of late, two. I guess Rory [Mcilroy] is in that group, even though it feels like he's been out here forever.

"It's pretty tough when you look at all those guys, the list of names there. It's quite interesting."

While Koepka's star may be heading in the right direction, he does not expect his major win to change his personality or golf game.

"It's your job. You're supposed to win. That's kind of the goal, so when you win a major nothing changes other than maybe a few more autographs," he said.

"For me personally, I don't want to change. I feel pretty good about the way I'm playing. There's no need to revamp everything, especially when you've just won and you're playing well."

Koepka will get his campaign started at 8:25am local time on Thursday alongside Sergio Garcia and Spieth.