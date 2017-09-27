Koepka says USA Presidents Cup rookies are 'all fired up'

As he prepares for his first Presidents Cup, Brooks Koepka said his Ryder Cup experience was sure to help.

Brooks Koepka expects his Ryder Cup experience to help him during the Presidents Cup in New Jersey.

Koepka was an under-the-radar presence on last year's United States Ryder Cup team, but has since become a major champion by winning the U.S. Open.

The 27-year-old, who will play alongside fellow Presidents Cup rookie Daniel Berger in their foursomes match against Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace on Thursday, thinks his Ryder Cup experience will help him this week.

"I'm excited. It's going to be nice playing with Berger," Koepka said on Wednesday.

"I've known him for 10-plus years now. It'll be fun. I think it'll be an interesting pairing. You know, both of our first Presidents Cup, but I've got a little experience with the Ryder Cup, and I'm excited. I really am.

"I think we've got a good group of guys. It's a little bit different than years past, what you've seen, but I think it's going to be this way for a while."

The bond between Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed has drawn the most attention this week, but the familiarity between Koepka and Berger could lead to a dangerous combination in its own right.

"We play a pretty similar game. I think it's good," Koepka said.

"The way it's going to work out, I think he [Berger] is going to be more comfortable with me just because he's known me for a little bit longer. I think it'll ease him up a little bit, maybe free him up, which will be nice.

"I just want to play. I'll play with anybody, but I am excited to play with Berger. We played a year together in college at Florida State and both grew up in West Palm. I think knowing a little bit more about his game probably than I do anybody else on the team I think is a big benefit."

Koepka believes this group, which includes six Presidents Cup rookies, will become familiar in team events.

"There's a bunch of new faces, a bunch of rookies, including myself, this week," Koepka said.

"But we're all excited. We're all fired up. I think this is the group that's going to be there for a long time. I think everyone is playing really well. We're excited, and you've got a great group of guys that are in the team room, everybody from [Steve] Stricker to [Tiger Woods] to Fred [Couples], it's really a joy to be around."