Kohli could be rested during Sri Lanka's tour

Sri Lanka will surely be grateful for an opportunity to tackle an India side missing inspirational captain Virat Kohli in some matches.

The team's inspirational captain missed a home Test against Australia in March due to a shoulder problem but has otherwise been a constant presence for his country in all three formats.

The 28-year-old's packed schedule has not impacted negatively on his form.

Kohli made 121 in defeat to New Zealand on Sunday to overtake Ricky Ponting and move second on the list for most one-day international centuries behind only countryman Sachin Tendulkar.

But the prolific batsman could finally spend some scheduled time out of the team when Sri Lanka arrive for three Tests, three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals in a series starting next month.

"Virat has played the maximum cricket in the world in the last one year. So he needs some rest at some point," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The rotation [policy] is for everybody including him."

After the visit of Sri Lanka, India go to South Africa for a three-Tests series starting in January.