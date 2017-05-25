Kohli: England have no weaknesses

England are a side without any weaknesses heading into the ICC Champions Trophy, according to India skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli believes England are the side to beat at the ICC Champions Trophy next month after transforming their style in 50-over cricket.

India go into the tournament as defending champions and having beaten England recently in a thrilling one-day international series on home soil.

England's strength in depth has particularly impressed Kohli and the India skipper expects the hosts to be challenging for the title come June 18

"I think they're a very, very balanced side," he told a media conference. "I think one of the two best balanced sides I would say in the world at the moment.

"They bat right down to number nine or 10. All explosive players, five or six guys can do both bat and bowl and good fielders as well.

"That's why they give you such a tough competition anywhere they play in the world, one-day cricket, and we experienced that in India as well.

"They're pretty hard to get past and something that's going to be a challenge for every other team in the Champions Trophy as well. I'm sure they'll be eager to go a long way in this tournament."

England kicked off their preparations with a 72-run win over South Africa on Wednesday, with Moeen Ali scoring 77 coming in at number seven, showcasing their strength.

And when looking at Eoin Morgan's side Kolhi does not see any weakness.

"[Any weaknesses?] Not at the moment. Especially in their conditions, they're pretty strong.

"The only thing being, you know, when a side plays in that manner for so long, when it doesn't click, it can go against you pretty quickly. But they have managed to sort of continue that mindset pretty well.

"I don't see anyone taking a backward step at any stage in the game. That's pretty amazing, to see for the whole batting line-up to play like that, it's quite rare.

"With them it's all about attack throughout the 50 overs, which I think is quite exciting for the fans to see as well and for the opposition it's quite challenging also because you need to be on top of your game throughout to get past a team like that."