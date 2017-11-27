Kohli rested for Sri Lanka ODI series

Virat Kohli will sit out the ODI series against Sri Lanka with a tour of South Africa on the horizon.

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in the absence of the rested Virat Kohli.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a 15-man squad for the three matches which will be staged next month.

Kohli, who made a double century in India's crushing record-equalling victory over Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test in Nagpur, will get the opportunity to put his feet up ahead of the tour of South Africa.

Rohit marked his Test return with a hundred on Sunday and the batsman will eyeing more of the same when he skippers the 50-over side.

Uncapped paceman Siddharth Kaul has been called up and batsman Shreyas Iyer is in line for an ODI debut.

The selectors also named an unchanged squad for the third and final Test in Delhi, which starts on Saturday.

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

India squad for third Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar.