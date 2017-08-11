Kohli rules out taking a rest for Sri Lanka ODI series

India captain Virat Kohli said he has "no problems in playing" against Sri Lanka in the ODIs following reports that he will take a break.

Virat Kohli has dismissed talk that he will sit out India's one-day international series against Sri Lanka.

It was reported that the India captain will take a break from leading his country in the five-match series.

But Kohli, speaking on the eve of the third and final Test in Pallekele, said he has no intention of having a rest following a hectic schedule.

"Who said I am not playing? I don't know where this came from, but I have no problems in playing." the prolific batsman stated.

"We [team management and selectors] are going to sit down on selection soon and we certainly have plans in mind and combinations that we want to speak about.

"So as captain, I am definitely in the thick of things and knowing what to speak to the committee about."

The top-ranked Test side already have another Test series victory in the bag, but Kohli has demanded one last effort as they eye a 3-0 whitewash.

"For us, it's all about playing another Test match. We have already won the series," he said on Friday.

"It doesn't mean we can afford to be complacent.

"I personally feel it [talk of a whitewash] is just a distraction, we need to stay in the present, and treat every session and game with respect. It's exactly what are we are looking for."

Kohli said spinner Kuldeep Yadav could make his debut in the absence of the suspended Ravindra Jadeja.