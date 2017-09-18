Kohlschreiber cruises as Dzumhur dumps out Lorenzi

There were straight-sets wins for Philipp Kohlschreiber, Marcos Baghdatis and Damir Dzumhur on the opening day of the St. Petersburg Open.

Sixth seed Paolo Lorenzi suffered an early exit at the hands of Damir Dzumhur at the ATP St. Petersburg Open, where Philipp Kohlschreiber and Marcos Baghdatis joined the Bosnian in the second round.

Dzumhur recovered from a dreadful start against Lorenzi to prevail 7-5 7-5 and set up a meeting with Baghdatis, who overcame Horacio Zeballos 7-5 6-4.

Things looked good for Lorenzi when he raced into a 4-0 lead in the opening set, but Dzumhur battled back superbly, taking seven of the next eight games to edge ahead.

In the second, it was Lorenzi's turn to fight back from giving up an early break, and he was serving for a decider at 5-4.

But Dzumhur managed to save three set points before breaking back to level, and the Bosnian broke for the match in game 12, despite Lorenzi moving to a 40-0 lead.

In Monday's other first-round encounter, fifth seed Kohlschreiber got the better of Evgeny Tyurnev 6-1 6-3.