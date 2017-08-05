Kohlschreiber thrilled by unexpected Generali Open triumph

After winning the Generali Open, Philipp Kohlschreiber said: "I wasn't fit starting the week so I didn't believe this would be possible."

Philipp Kohlschreiber revelled in a "fairytale" triumph at the Generali Open after beating Joao Sousa to win the event for the second time in three years.

The veteran German was forced to retire from his semi-final at last week's Swiss Open Gstaad due to an adductor strain, but was nevertheless able to claim his eighth ATP World Tour title a week later, beating Sousa 6-3 6-4.

"This is a fairytale. I wasn't fit starting the week so I didn't believe this would be possible. It's just incredible," said the champion in an on-court interview.

Kohlschreiber's triumph in Kitzbuhel was all the more special for the fact he lives in the Austrian town.

The 33-year-old was forced to come from behind in each set, twice reeling off four games in succession after falling a break down.

Sousa was gracious in defeat, stating: "Even if I lost today it was a great week. I haven't been playing that well for a while, so I'm very happy with how I played here.

"Philipp was the better man today and deserves to win the title. He played great tennis."