Koke pens bumper Atletico Madrid extension

Spain midfielder Koke has signed a seven-year contract extension at Atletico Madrid, committing him to the LaLiga club until June 2024.

The 25-year-old's previous contract still had two more years to run, although last week he stated his desire to retire with his boyhood club.

A product of Atletico's youth system, Koke joined their academy as an eight-year-old and made his debut for the first team at 17, coming on against Barcelona at Camp Nou in September 2009.

In total he has played 323 games for Atleti, scoring 28 goals and winning the 2012 Europa League and 2013 Copa del Rey alongside LaLiga in 2013-14, when he was a key performer as Diego Simeone's men stunned Spain's big two.

Heartbreak in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals against Real Madrid has also been part of the ride for Koke, who has been capped 32 times at international level.