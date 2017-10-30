Koln ordered to pay Arsenal £53,000 after Europa League crowd trouble

FC Koln have been ordered to pay Arsenal a five figure settlement: Getty

Koln have been ordered to pay Arsenal over £50,000 after damage caused by their supporters during the Europa League tie at the Emirates last month.

Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings following the crowd trouble which overshadowed Arsenal's 3-1 victory on September 14.

The Group H tie was delayed by an hour as ticketless Koln fans looked to gain entry to the ground. The German club were issued with 3,000 tickets, but around 20,000 of their fans were believed to have made the journey to London.

Thousands of Koln fans infiltrated the home support (Getty) More

There were clearly thousands of away supporters sitting among Arsenal fans and flares were set off in the stands.

Five arrests were made over the course of the evening and Arsenal launched a full review of the events.

Koln were charged by Uefa over crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects and acts of damage by the visiting fans.

The German club, who issued an apology to Arsenal following the disturbances, have been ordered by Uefa "to contact Arsenal within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by its supporters".

Uefa also imposed a one-match away supporter travel ban, suspended for two years, in the event of further disturbances and fined them 60,000 euros (£53,000).