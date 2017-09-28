Kolo Toure eager to learn under Brendan Rodgers

The 36-year-old was offered a coaching role with the Bhoys upon his retirement and he has stated his desire to learn from the Irish tactician

Kolo Toure has spoken of his willingness to learn the ropes of coaching under Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Ivorian who spent the previous season at the Celtic Park outfit hung his boots in the summer but returned to the club after he was handed a technical assistant role.

“I am at an amazing club which has a great manager like Brendan Rodgers so I know I could not be in a better place and I am very thankful for that,” Toure told club website.

“The manager and his staff are really great guys so I'm very happy to be here with them and I want to do everything I can to help them and learn as much as I can as a coach.

“I know I can learn so much from working with Brendan Rodgers as he is a top manager. I will be working with him and his staff very closely each day so there will be a lot for me to learn.

“Brendan is one of the best young managers in the world right now. What he’s doing for Celtic is there for all to see, and he’s doing amazing right now," he concluded.