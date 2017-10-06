Kolo Toure named Ivory Coast assistant manager

The former Liverpool defender has been welcomed back by his brother Yaya having made over a century of appearances for his country

Kolo Toure has returned to the international fold after being confirmed as Ivory Coast's new assistant manager.

The 36-year-old, who played for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool over his career, retired from playing in the summer and is now part of the backroom staff at his last club Celtic.

Toure claimed over a century of caps for Ivory Coast and announced his retirement from international duty back in February 2015.

The Ivorian Footall Federation have now confirmed he is back in the international set-up, however, with Toure to begin his role of assisting Marc Wilmots with immediate effect.

Very happy to see my big bro Kolo is Côte d’Ivoire assistant coach. Excellent pic.twitter.com/zUAOh6jP4m — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) October 5, 2017

A statement read: "He will take on the role of coach Marc Wilmots' assistant from the Mali-Cote d'Ivoire match of October 6, 2017."

