Kompany earns Belgium recall after Man City return

The 31-year-old has not played for his country since October 2015 but has proven his fitness in the closing weeks of the Premier League season

Vincent Kompany's return to form and fitness with Manchester City has seen him earn an international recall for Belgium's matches with Czech Republic and Estonia.

Kompany has not featured for his country since October 2015 after struggling with a series of muscle injuries.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a run of seven successive matches for City since April as Pep Guardiola's men secured third place in the Premier League, and qualification for the Champions League group stage.

His displays have done enough to impress Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and he will hope to feature in the friendly with Czech Republic before their World Cup qualifier with Estonia.

Kompany is joined in the squad by team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, the pair two of 15 Premier League players named by Martinez.

Belgium squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Matz Sels (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Laurent Ciman (Montreal Impact), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Vermaelen (Roma), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Thomas Foket (Gent), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Romelu Lukaku (Everton), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Everton), Divock Origi (Liverpool)