Komphela: There are areas where I felt we were a bit thin

Komphela has said that the Amakhosi will need to rectify many mistakes in the off-season following their disappointing 2016/2017 PSL campaign

Kaizer Chiefs ended off yet another campaign without a trophy, after playing their last game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Although, Steve Komphela’s men ended the 2016/2017 season with an impressive victory against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Bidvest Wits, the tactician was far from pleased after his side’s disappointing season.

The Soweto giants finished off the campaign in fourth position on the PSL table, and the 49-year-old believes that his team lacked depth this season. Subsequently, Komphela has hinted that the Amakhosi may look to bring in a few new faces at Naturena. However, Komphela has refused to be drawn into speculation over potential candidates.

“There are areas where I felt we were a bit thin and there are certain things, where I think as a team, if we had, to rectify the mistakes of this season,” Komphela told the media.

“But that can be done after our audit, clearly there are quite a few things that need to be rectified. In relation to the market, coaches have to be careful because you don’t start saying things before they are done,” Komphela added.

“We need to rectify certain things, without sending a message that we are going to buy this player or that,” Komphela concluded.