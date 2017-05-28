Komphela doesn't want to make excuses after another trophyless season at Kaizer Chiefs

Komphela lamented the 18 points they dropped in eight matches and feels it would have been a different story had Chiefs won those matches this season

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela admitted, not in so many words, that he deserves another chance to prove himself at the Soweto giants.

The 49-year-old mentor has already received the backing of the Amakhosi management, but he knows that coming second is never enough at a big club like Chiefs.

Komphela will enter the final year of his current deal with the Glamour Boys in July, but how long he will remain at the club remains to be seen.

“I must be careful. In response to the last part of your question – I fire myself because the question says‚ 'Do you think you deserve to stay on?' Any response to that question has got direct implications and reference. So, one has to be very smart in their response,” Komphela told the media on Saturday.

“I don’t think at any stage when you’re at Chiefs‚ when you earn second‚ it’s good enough - no, and I cannot bring any excuses. I just have to accept the status quo and try to rectify," he said.

Komphela recalled how 'unfortunate' his team was in all four official competitions, saying they should have done better in all of them.

“Looking deep into all four tournaments of the season: if you look at the MTN8 and how we lost in Cape Town – one counter-attacking move‚ goal‚ done. If you look at Free State Stars in the Telkom (Knockout Cup) in Durban – that rainy day where we played beautiful football and Thela Ngobeni was man-of-the-match‚ and we missed out on penalties," added Komphela.

“Then you come to the Nedbank as well against SuperSport – in extra time we miss that penalty and it denies us a semifinal spot," he continued.

“In the Absa Premiership those 18 points we gave away in eight matches – losing matches and drawing matches in the last minute in a manner that we will never understand. Those are all the things that‚ when looked at in a more objective manner‚ you try to say‚ ‘But listen‚ we can do better than this – our people deserve better’, but again‚ it comes across as an excuse," Komphela explained.

"In football you can’t explain‚ because it comes across as an excuse,” concluded the Amakhosi coach.