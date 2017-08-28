Kondogbia quip on Messi-Ronaldo refuted by Valencia

The La Liga side "categorically deny" that the French midfielder made a quip regarding the Barcelona and Real Madrid stars after a game on Sunday

The French midfielder helped Los Che to a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday, with the hosts forced to come from behind to take a point at Santiago Bernabeu.

After that encounter, Spanish publication Sport carried a quote from Kondogbia which he was alleged to have been made on his way through the media mixed zone.

With a journalist said to have asked the 24-year-old about “the best player” being missing, in reference to Real star Ronaldo serving a five-match ban for pushing a match official, Kondogbia was reported as saying: “I didn’t know Messi played for Madrid.”

Valencia have now moved to clarify that such words were never uttered.

VCF wish to categorically deny non-existent statements falsely attributed to Kondogbia in reference to the footballer Leo Messi. — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) August 28, 2017

With the “non-existent statements” denied, Kondogbia is now free to continue adjusting to his new surroundings in Spain.

He was making his debut against Real, having agreed a loan switch from Inter which includes the option for a permanent move to be made next summer.

The France international was among the goals at the Bernabeu, but a brace from Marco Asensio allowed the hosts to snatch a share of the spoils.