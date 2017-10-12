Konta retains WTA Finals hope despite foot injury

Although withdrawal from the Kremlin Cup means she cannot mathematically qualify for the WTA Finals, Johanna Konta hopes she gets a spot.

World number 10 Johanna Konta remains hopeful of securing a place at the WTA Finals despite being mathematically unable to clinch a spot at the season-ending tournament.

Konta has pulled out of the Kremlin Cup due to a foot injury, which ensured Caroline Garcia cannot be caught in the final qualifying place, with the 26-year-old having needed to reach the final in Russia to have any chance of pipping the in-form French player to the last spot.

But the British number one has her fingers crossed she still gets to play at the Singapore event after Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina, who have both qualified, each pulled out of the Hong Kong Open this week due to an elbow injury and a groin problem respectively.

"I am obviously sad that I couldn't continue my battle to make it to Singapore," Wimbledon semi-finalist Konta posted on Twitter on Thursday.

"I am working hard to recover well and still make it to Singapore as an alternate and to be competing in Zhuhai. Thank you everyone for the continued support and I'll be seeing you guys soon on court."

The rest of the WTA Finals line-up includes new world number one Simona Halep, Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Venus Williams and French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko.