Rugby Championship: Koroibete set to make Wallabies debut

Marika Koroibete is set to make his Wallabies debut after being named in Australia's squad to face Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Koroibete has played just 13 Super Rugby games since making his debut with the Rebels earlier this year, having made the switch from league.

The 25-year-old was named among the reserves for the Wallabies, who are searching for their first win of the Rugby Championship when they host Argentina in Canberra on Saturday.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika made just one change to the starting side that drew with South Africa last time out.

Lock Rob Simmons comes into the starting 15, while Rory Arnold has dropped out of the matchday 23.

There was no recall for former captain Stephen Moore, who missed the Springboks Test after the birth of his third child.

The Wallabies, who are third in the Rugby Championship, have won their past four games against the Pumas.

Australia: Israel Folau, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Rob Simmons, Adam Coleman, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper, Sean McMahon.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Jack Dempsey, Nick Phipps, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete.