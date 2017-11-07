Koscielny to retire from French national team after 2018 World Cup

The Arsenal defender has decided this summer's tournament will be his last for Les Blues

Laurent Koscielny has decided 2018 World Cup in Russia will be his last for country, announcing his retirement from international play following the tournament.

The Arsenal and France defender said in a press conference he believes it is the right time and plans to enjoy his final half-year with Les Blues.

"Yes I think (I will retire from France)," Koscielny said. "There is just six months to take pleasure with French national team. After that, it will be time to give my place to young players behind me. I think I have done what I have to do on this team. I will make the most of these memories, until June."

The 32-year-old Koscielny has been capped 49 times for France, making his debut for his nation in 2011. He was part of the 2012 Euro, 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Euro squads, the latter of which lost in the final to Portugal in front of the fans at the Stade de France.

However, despite leaving the international game behind, Koscienly is not ready to hang up his boots in club football yet.

"I still have a few more years in front of me but maybe it's my last months in the French team," he said when asked if he feels old with the arrival of a younger generation of France players. "It's normal, there's an end to everything. But I'm quieter with everything that's going on around me. I have to take advantage of the days here."

Having already qualified for World Cup 2018, Koscielny and France will face Wales and Germany in a pair of friendlies during the November international break.