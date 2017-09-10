Kozlova denies Zvonareva Dalian title

Kateryna Kozlova completed a superb week at the Dalian Women's Open by beating Vera Zvonareva in the final.

Vera Zvonareva was unable to clinch victory in her first WTA Tour final since 2011 as Kateryna Kozlova claimed the Dalian Women's Open title with a straight-sets victory.

A former world number two, Zvonareva recently returned from a near two-year absence, which saw her become a mother and recover from past injury troubles.

The Russian earned the first break of Sunday's final, but Kozlova soon turned things round to triumph 6-4 6-2 and win the WTA 125K Series event.

Kozlova defeated top seed Duan Ying-ying in the quarter-finals and ends her week in China having not dropped a set.

Zvonareva can at least take comfort from knowing her ranking is set to rise. She began the event as the world number 623.