KPL big wigs to represent Kenya against Tanzanian outfits in regional tourney

Betting company SportPesa have launched a regional tournament which will involve eight clubs from Kenya and Tanzania under SportPesa Super Cup banner.

The four from Kenya include Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Tusker and National Super League side Nakuru AllStars. Apart from, Tusker, the three are beneficiaries of the firm’s financial sponsorship.This development was confirmed on Wednesday at an unveiling event held in Nairobi, a few days after the firm sponsored Tanzanian Premier League sides Yanga, Simba and Singinda United, who will be the opponents against the Kenyan representatives.The tournament starts on June 5 with AFC Leopards playing against Singinda United as Yanga lock horns with Tusker. Gor Mahia will tackle Jang’ombe Boys FC on June 6.

View photos Kenyan reps in Super Cup More

View photos Tanzanian reps in Super Cup More

Quarter final fixtures

Monday June 5: AFC Leopards v Singinda United, Yanga v Tusker.

Tuesday June 6: Simba v Nakuru AllStars, Gor Mahia v Jang’ombe Boys FC.