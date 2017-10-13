Tusker warned ahead of weekend match

Both sides have had a poor run this season, struggling to match their opponents in the league as well as other domestic competitions

KPL Top 8 champions Muhoroni Youth will square it out with Kenyan Premier League and GoTV defending champions Tusker this weekend in a top-flight clash.

With about eight matches left to the conclusion of the season, the sugarcane farmers find themselves bottom of the table with 24 points, three off safety.

Muhoroni Team manager Jefferson Odongo is adamant that the team will not drop come to the end of the season.

"We are remaining with eight matches, and we want to win all of them, that is 24 points for us. If it happens that we slip, then 21 points, but we want to bag maximum points.

"We are treating every match as a final, starting with our game this weekend against Tusker FC, we will not give them space."

Tusker are already out of the title race after a poor season with coach George Nsimbe conceding that the title is out of reach.